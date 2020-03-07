Discussion
Fran Salerno
Maker
Hello PH Community, we are @gmaxi_, @ramsescabello and @fransalerno makers of Skuap 🧡, a digital platform that gives leaders 📌actionable insights from team members through personality tests, allowing them to ✅create, ✅motivate and ✅engage teams. When 96% of leaders feel some degree of burnout and 60% of people leave their jobs as a result of ineffective management, we think it's essential that leaders are empowered to look after their own and others wellbeing and motivate and support their teams in a sustainable way. We are happy to answer any questions or any feedback provided 💬 Thank you, Maxi, Ramses and Fran! @gmaxi_ @ramsescabello @fransalerno
