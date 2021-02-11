  1. Home
Skole is an app for students to find, share and discuss study materials with their peers. Students can appear anonymously or by their name, setting the threshold low to interact with others.
So we came up with this idea by noticing the following problem in our own studies: Student communities are extremely closed and full of inner circles when it comes to study-related matters. This is a global problem that affects all students world wide. That is why we wanted to build something in order to fix it. We are doing this, because we want to help millions of other students with this very same issue. Let us know if you recognize the same problem we do. We are eager to hear all kinds of feedback!
