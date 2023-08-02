Products
Home
→
Product
→
SkillAI
SkillAI
Generating Learning paths using AI for any Skill
Visit
Upvote 18
30% discount for launch
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Unleash your potential with skillAI! Create personalized learning paths for any skill. Progress tracking, free plan, and premium options. Join now!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
SkillAI
About this launch
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Carlos Ormeño
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Carlos Ormeño
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report