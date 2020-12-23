SketchAR Masks for Snapchat
Andrey Drobitko
Maker
Founder and CEO, SketchAR
Hey Hunters! We’re excited to announce our new feature — AR Masks — created at Yellow Collabs closely with the Snapchat team. Creativity is not just about drawing, it’s a mindset that involves a suite of tools and techniques we have on SketchAR. Since the launch of SketchAR in 2017, our mission has been and always will be to invent tools that allow people to show what they are capable of doing. The SketchAR Mask Editor lets our users make custom AR lenses on Snapchat in minutes. To see how it works: open our app and tap “Create AR Mask” — a special template will appear. You can fill it in expressively or step by step (it’s a quite pleasant process, actually). Then, if you’re satisfied with the result, tap “Try Lens”. Finally, transfer the mask to Snapchat. Your friends can also use and save your masks. We’re looking forward to your cool lenses made with SketchAR & Snapchat.
