Sketch to Web
From Sketch design to live site in minutes
#2 Product of the DayToday
Sketch to Web is a free Sketch plugin that turns any design into a layout for the Sparkle visual webside builder. This is an immediately functional website, and with a few tweaks you can add interactivty.
Hamed Baatour@hamedbaatour
there is already a free open source project that does this extremely well (supports Angular, React...) called xlayers and it doesn't require any extension to be downloaded: https://xlayers.dev/
Duncan Wilcox Maker@duncanwilcox · Software developer
Happy to answer any question!
Hamed Safi@hamed_safi · Digital Technology
Great work guys. Been looking for something like this for a while. Would have loved to see a demo of what content gets exported from Sparkle for web.
lukas jorissen@lukasjorissen · CEO COQTAIL
Im more curious in exported source code from sparkle :)
