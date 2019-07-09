Log InSign up
Sketch AR drawing 5.0

The first assistant for learning to draw using AR and AI

The first assistant for drawing using augmented reality and AI.
***Best Use Of Augmented Reality 2018 by Webby Awards***
Andrey Drobitko
Maker
Thank you Robleh for hunting us! Hey Hunters! We are happy to say we have finally integrated the first version of our computer vision method which doesn’t use any pre-installed markers. Now you only need to show a piece of paper to your camera, and virtual sketch will appear on the surface. Moreover, it works well even if you bring a smartphone close to the surface. It’s the most powerful solution on the market for those who use AR in their products. Also, we’ve added a new bunch of step-by-step drawing lessons and separated them into specified courses. And much more. Available to try on iPhone, iPad and (ta-dam!) Android devices
Anatoly Sharifulin
@adno great product, great result!
Ivan Artsimovich
looks very cool!
Andrey Drobitko
Maker
@iart Thanks! And it works cool!
Nurlan Tlegenov
Great way to start drawing
