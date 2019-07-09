Sketch AR drawing 5.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Maker
Andrey Drobitko
Thank you Robleh for hunting us! Hey Hunters! We are happy to say we have finally integrated the first version of our computer vision method which doesn’t use any pre-installed markers. Now you only need to show a piece of paper to your camera, and virtual sketch will appear on the surface. Moreover, it works well even if you bring a smartphone close to the surface. It’s the most powerful solution on the market for those who use AR in their products. Also, we’ve added a new bunch of step-by-step drawing lessons and separated them into specified courses. And much more. Available to try on iPhone, iPad and (ta-dam!) Android devices
Upvote (2)Share
looks very cool!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Super nice
Upvote (1)Share
Great way to start drawing