Hey Product Hunters, I am Hannan, the developer of Skadu. Super thrilled to be here and share our project with you all! Imagine a world where you never have to put your hands in sinks full of dirty utensils and exhaust your arms over grimy surfaces. We started developing Skadu after seeing my old uncle and aunt cleaning their kitchen in great distress using the regular scrubbing sponge. Inspired by this problem we embarked on a journey to build a powerful device that can scrub all types of surfaces swiftly and efficiently. We tried all possible variations of building this product but finally found the sweet spot for efficiency with the triple head attachment, our planetary torque distribution design allows for three rotating scrubbers while one of them rotates in an opposite direction, creating a multiplier effect. Took over 100 prototypes to perfect this and get the desired output. Now while we thought we had built an incredible surface scrubber, what about the bottles and glasses? So, we developed an attachment system that can connect different types of heads, the brush head and the copper scrubber are the add-ons available now but it’s designed to accommodate all future attachments. We built a mobile app with a dashboard that can help you improve product use and get the most out of it as well as a community where you can share cleaning tips and tricks. Skadu scrubbing pads and brushes are made using recycled plastic and the copper scrubber is 100% recyclable. We even aim to build the cosmetic parts of Skadu using recycled polymer. We are so excited to bring this product to the homes of our early adopters. I’m happy to answer any questions and open to suggestions! Campaign Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/proj...
