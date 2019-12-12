Discussion
I've been keeping an eye on Sizle as they've developed their beta 🎈 and it's a pretty exciting addition to the presentations space. I'm super excited about analytics, tracking and tools for marketers and sales people all combined with one of my favourite design mediums - slides!
Thank you Collis!! Hi PH, I'm Jeremy from Sizle 🍳👋 Today we opened an ~early~ beta of a presentation tracking tool that we've been working on and are welcoming early adopters! We built Sizle after seeing how old, bloated presentation software is killing productivity in sales and commercial teams. You're not getting the business insights and data from your presentations that you could be in 2019, this is especially true for sales teams. Sizle aims to make it easy to create beautiful presentations and see the insights behind them, with presentation analytics, document activity tracking, automated follow up booking and sleek slide templates. We're not trying to replace PowerPoint, Keynote or Slides, we're giving power users of all platforms the ability to turn those presentations into higher-performing sales material. With that said, we do have an experimental presentation builder you can try out 🛠 👀 At a glance • 🧠 Get insights fast - Upload a presentation and share it via Sizle • 📬 Track shares and opens - View document activity (opens, closes, shares) • 🧐 Slide-by-slide analytics - Real-time presentation insights • 💬 Get feedback - Add an personalized form to the end of your presentation • ⚡️ Build better presentations - Create from stunning templates 👩💻 Some use cases • Startups - Pitch deck open tracking • Sales reps - Use Sizle's delivery features to prospect and follow up faster • SMB & Consultants - Create and track customer presentations • Sales managers - Distribute material to your team • Educators - See who saw your presentation and have them fill in a survey 🚧 We're in an early public beta This means working closely with you during this phase is the most important thing for us. We're a small team building something new, so if you find a bug 🐛 please let us know, we have a public board for fixes, suggestions and requests that you can see here https://sizle.kampsite.co/ (shoutout to @harryblucas ) Our mission to redefine presentations in the commercial space and we're only at the tip of the iceberg of feature development 🏔 ⏳Coming soon features • CRM integration • Real-time collaboration • Thousands of creative assets • Thousands of slide templates • Export/import plugins (Sketch, PowerPoint & InDesign) • Data visualizations • Cross-platform (OSX & iOS app) 😻 Offer for early adopters Get two weeks of a Pro license for free automatically on signup (no credit card required) 🙏 Thanks Thanks to everyone that has helped Sizle get to public beta! The PH and Reddit communities have been a great source of feedback and support. We would be ~so thankful~ if you were to help us spread the word about sizle.io, by sending a link to this page to a colleague or community that could use the platform. I'd love to answer any questions and to hear what kinds of features you'd like to see in the next generation of presentation tools! 😸 www.sizle.io
