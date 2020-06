Sizle helps you convert more leads with your presentations.

πŸ”— Get alerts when your deck is opened

🧠Know which slides get the most views

πŸ“¬ See what happens after hitting 'send'

πŸ’¬ Add custom chatbots

πŸ”’ Add passwords

πŸ‘©β€πŸ’» Track leads with a built-in CRM