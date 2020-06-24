Discussion
Jeremy Duff
We're back with a huge update six months after our last Product Hunt post! Thanks to everyone that supported us when we launched the Sizle beta, and hello to any new sizzlers! 👋🍳🥓 Sizle gives you all the tools you need to securely share presentations, track document delivery and opens, measure viewer engagement and convert more leads – in one platform. What's new in Sizle 2.0? ✅ Brand new UI ✅ Free accounts have more send credits ✅ New 'status tagging' feature to manage your leads ✅ Analytics are now available for Free accounts ✅ Open tracking is now available for Free accounts ✅ New inbuilt lightweight CRM ✅ Password protect your presentations ✅ Upload presentations via Google Drive ✅ View analytics for multiple recipients on the same document ✅ Additional SSO integrations ✅ Get a week of Pro on login ✅ New dark mode presentation viewer ✅ New monthly and annual Pro plans ✅ Speed and stability improvements + much more 👋 We're a small, 100% bootstrapped team that's always looking for feedback to help us build the future of presentations. If there's a feature you want or you'd like to share an idea, please get in touch :-) 😻 Lifetime offer for PH'ers Get a 50% lifetime discount on Pro. To redeem use SIZPRO50FOREVER on your Billing page once logged in (usually $10/mo, now $5). We would be so grateful if you were to help us spread the word by sending a link to this page to a friend or colleague that you know deals with a lot of presentations! I'd like to answer any questions in the comments, and would love to hear what features you want in the next generation of presentation tools!
Been using Sizle for 6 months now and still love it! Excited to see these new features and big congrats to the team!
@gabrielle_santos Thanks Gabrielle :) Been awesome working with your agency in the early days to help us shape some of the features!
I've been using Sizle for the past few months now and I couldn't imagine life without it!! Excited for the new features 😀
@oliver_heycoop Thanks Oliver! Appreciate the support!