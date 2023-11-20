Products
Situation Puzzle
Situation Puzzle
Solve logical mystery riddles by asking AI yes/no questions
Dive into text-based puzzles where your mission is to solve riddles and scenarios using questions answered with Yes or No by the AI. Unravel each challenge and discover the truth.
Android
Indie Games
Puzzle Games
Situation Puzzle
About this launch
Situation Puzzle
Solve logical mystery riddles by asking AI yes/no questions
Situation Puzzle by
Situation Puzzle
was hunted by
Chester Thanguire
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Puzzle Games
. Made by
Chester Thanguire
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
Situation Puzzle
is not rated yet. This is Situation Puzzle's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
