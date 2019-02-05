Log InSign up
Sitpack Zen X

Make portable seating convenient, awesome, and easy to use

Sitpack ZEN is the world’s most compact, and functional one-legged chair. Its designed to improve your posture, and lets you relax when you need it, whether you’re indoors or outdoors. Made with either carbon or alu tubes, and a ballistic nylon seat, it's the toughest, most advanced and lightest portable seat on the market.

Sitpack collapsible stool takes the load off wherever you wanderEver desperately need to sit, but couldn't find a proper seat anywhere? Never again, with the new Sitpack Zen. This ultra-portable stool carries in a backpack or on your shoulder and ensures you always have a place to take the load right off.
Sitpack Zen | Yanko DesignWe're an online magazine dedicated to covering the best in international product design. We have a passion for the new, innovative, unique and undiscovered. With our eyes firmly focused on the future.
Albert Chobanyan
 
  • Albert Chobanyan
    Albert ChobanyanProject Manager
    Pros: 

    Compact size, high-end materials, use cases.

    Cons: 

    Can try to make it even lighter.

    Would be useful for attendees of festivals, open-air concerts, exhibitions and much more.

Annie Milton@ani_hakobyan · Believe You CAN and You're Halfway There
Amazing !!!
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
@ani_hakobyan Thanks!
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
Hi Product Hunters! Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us 😉 I'm super excited to post our Sitpack Zen X here. If you have any questions, i'll be happy to help.
Margarita Ghazaryan@margarita_ghazaryan
Wow! very useful!
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
@margarita_ghazaryan Glad you like it.
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
Really cool idea and a lot of practical use cases. Is it possible to put it in hand luggage and take to the plane?
JonsterrMaker@jonas_lb · Inventor @ Sitpack
@albertshepherdson yes it is - its been brough in handluggage to US from EU, on Domestic US flights, where security are asking if its been on Shark Tank :) - Its also been to Asia
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
@jonas_lb Thanks for the clarification, definitely for buying one for myself, best of luck! 😉
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
Is there any kind of test for comfortability? :)
Jonsterr
JonsterrMaker@jonas_lb · Inventor @ Sitpack
@pernomina_alexandra comfort is very subjective - it also depends on your own behind natural cushion :) - it's made for creating a relief when you have sore knees or back at events etc. It's perfect for 15-30 min use at height adjustable desks. With the Zen you can keep you desk up all day and switch easily between standing and sitting. :)
