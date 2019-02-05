Sitpack ZEN is the world’s most compact, and functional one-legged chair. Its designed to improve your posture, and lets you relax when you need it, whether you’re indoors or outdoors. Made with either carbon or alu tubes, and a ballistic nylon seat, it's the toughest, most advanced and lightest portable seat on the market.
Reviews
- Pros:
Compact size, high-end materials, use cases.Cons:
Can try to make it even lighter.
Would be useful for attendees of festivals, open-air concerts, exhibitions and much more.Albert Chobanyan has never used this product.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Annie Milton@ani_hakobyan · Believe You CAN and You're Halfway There
Amazing !!!
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
@ani_hakobyan Thanks!
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
Hi Product Hunters! Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us 😉 I'm super excited to post our Sitpack Zen X here. If you have any questions, i'll be happy to help.
Margarita Ghazaryan@margarita_ghazaryan
Wow! very useful!
Johnny MitchellMaker@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
@margarita_ghazaryan Glad you like it.
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
Really cool idea and a lot of practical use cases. Is it possible to put it in hand luggage and take to the plane?
JonsterrMaker@jonas_lb · Inventor @ Sitpack
@albertshepherdson yes it is - its been brough in handluggage to US from EU, on Domestic US flights, where security are asking if its been on Shark Tank :) - Its also been to Asia
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
@jonas_lb Thanks for the clarification, definitely for buying one for myself, best of luck! 😉
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
Is there any kind of test for comfortability? :)
JonsterrMaker@jonas_lb · Inventor @ Sitpack
@pernomina_alexandra comfort is very subjective - it also depends on your own behind natural cushion :) - it's made for creating a relief when you have sore knees or back at events etc. It's perfect for 15-30 min use at height adjustable desks. With the Zen you can keep you desk up all day and switch easily between standing and sitting. :)
