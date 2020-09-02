discussion
Alex
Absolute best
@alexegiyan thank you, Alex! 🤠👍
@jimmy_bisenius I would love to give you more feedback if you don't mind, is there a better way to contact you?
@jimmy_bisenius @alexegiyan We have a discord, if you would like to join that: https://discord.gg/BUbmgV4
@alexegiyan ask, feel free to email me at jim@neutroncreative.com 🤠👍
Howdy, everyone! 👋🤠 We put Singlelink together on a whim this past month in an effort to challenge the existing offerings in the "social media profile URL" space. In the process, we built the client to be fast, lean, and run easily on a CDN like Netlify - and the client to support any NodeJS droplet & MongoDB database... We hope you enjoy it, and please don't hesitate to leave feedback, contribute, or ask for help!
?Makers Can't seem to change my profile pic.
No preview image guys ?
@csaba_kissi Hey, I'm not sure what you mean by this? If you want to learn more, you can view our website https://singlelink.co/ 👍
This is seriously amazing guys!!!
@shoebiqbalkhan Thank you, Shoeb! We're glad you like it!!