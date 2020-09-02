Log In
Singlelink

A free & open-source alternative to Linktree.

Singlelink is a free & open-source alternative to Linktree built with NuxtJS, NodeJS, and MongoDB and licensed with GPL v3+.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Alex
Absolute best
Jim Bisenius
21, Dropout, Founder @ Neutron, NC
@alexegiyan thank you, Alex! 🤠👍
Alex
@jimmy_bisenius I would love to give you more feedback if you don't mind, is there a better way to contact you?
Navid Kabir
CTO at Neutron Creative Inc.
@jimmy_bisenius @alexegiyan We have a discord, if you would like to join that: https://discord.gg/BUbmgV4
Jim Bisenius
21, Dropout, Founder @ Neutron, NC
@alexegiyan ask, feel free to email me at jim@neutroncreative.com 🤠👍
Jim Bisenius
21, Dropout, Founder @ Neutron, NC
Howdy, everyone! 👋🤠 We put Singlelink together on a whim this past month in an effort to challenge the existing offerings in the "social media profile URL" space. In the process, we built the client to be fast, lean, and run easily on a CDN like Netlify - and the client to support any NodeJS droplet & MongoDB database... We hope you enjoy it, and please don't hesitate to leave feedback, contribute, or ask for help!
Brian Roach
?Makers Can't seem to change my profile pic.
Jim Bisenius
21, Dropout, Founder @ Neutron, NC
@itsbrex Hey Brian, great feedback! Currently, profile pictures are set by default via Gravatar from the email provided during sign-in. However, this can be overwritten via an image URL (which we can't believe we missed in production). Throwing this in and will update shortly!
Csaba Kissi
No preview image guys ?
Jim Bisenius
21, Dropout, Founder @ Neutron, NC
@csaba_kissi Hey, I'm not sure what you mean by this? If you want to learn more, you can view our website https://singlelink.co/ 👍
Shoeb Khan
This is seriously amazing guys!!!
Jim Bisenius
21, Dropout, Founder @ Neutron, NC
@shoebiqbalkhan Thank you, Shoeb! We're glad you like it!!
