Home
→
Product
→
Single Emoji
Ranked #19 for today
Single Emoji
Use Slack Emoji on GitHub
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Single Emoji enables you to use your favorite custom Slack Emoji on GitHub!
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
by
Single Emoji
About this launch
Single Emoji
Use Slack Emoji on GitHub
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Single Emoji by
Single Emoji
was hunted by
Gal Schlezinger
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Gal Schlezinger
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Single Emoji
is not rated yet. This is Single Emoji's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#27
