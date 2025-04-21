Launches
Sindo Snap
Sindo Snap
Convert boring screenshots into stunning images for Reviews
Sindo Snap is an image editor that allows you to style boring screenshots into stunning social media posts and customer reviews. It is free, it does not need an email, it does not store your phots.
Social Media
Marketing
Photo editing
61
Points
1
Comments
Sindo Snap by
Sindo
was hunted by
Susanna
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Susanna
and
SaaSMonk
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
Sindo
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 30th, 2025.