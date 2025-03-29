Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sindo
Sindo

Sindo

Effortless AI-powered testimonials: collect, manage & share
Sindo is an AI-powered platform for collecting, managing, and sharing customer testimonials. Automate social proof gathering from various sources and display the reviews on your website, emails, and socials to boost trust and conversions.
Free Options
Launch tags:
MarketingGrowth HackingArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Sindo gallery image
Sindo gallery image
Sindo gallery image
Sindo gallery image
Sindo gallery image
Aha
Aha
Ad
The world's first AI influencer marketing team

Built with

About this launch
Sindo
Sindo
Effortless AI-Powered Testimonials: Collect, Manage & Share
67
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Sindo by
Sindo
was hunted by
Susanna S
in Marketing, Growth Hacking, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Susanna S
. Featured on March 30th, 2025.
Sindo
is not rated yet. This is Sindo's first launch.