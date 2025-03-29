Launches
Sindo
Effortless AI-powered testimonials: collect, manage & share
Visit
Upvote 67
Sindo is an AI-powered platform for collecting, managing, and sharing customer testimonials. Automate social proof gathering from various sources and display the reviews on your website, emails, and socials to boost trust and conversions.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Marketing
•
Growth Hacking
•
Artificial Intelligence
50% OFF
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Effortless AI-Powered Testimonials: Collect, Manage & Share
Follow
67
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Susanna S
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Susanna S
. Featured on March 30th, 2025.
This is Sindo's first launch.