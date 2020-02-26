  1. Home
A phrasebook of 50+ languages for traveling (with audio)

- 50+ languages in 1 app
- High-quality audio from native speakers
- Fun quizzes & flashcards
- Check the meaning word-by-word
- Learning tracker
- Flexibility: mark as Favorite, review, switch languages, adjust voice speed
Download Simply Learn Korean Cho Android - Học các cụm từ tiếng Hàn thỨng dụng Simply Learn Korean cung cấp đến người học hàng trăm cụm từ tiếng Hàn thông dụng được trình bày cho bạn bằng cả ngữ âm và nguyên bản tiếng Hàn.
Test de l'application "Le cambodgien facile"Le cambodgien facile est une application qui vous promets d'apprendre facilement et rapidement le cambodgien d'après ces créateurs. Dans la réalité, nos cerveaux ne sont pas trop programmés pour réussir à comprendre les mécanismes de la prononciation. Il s'agit d'une application qui vous permettra principalement de pouvoir vous faire comprendre sur place quand l'anglais ne...
Hi PH, I'm Lieu from the Simply Learn Languages Team. I'm happy to share with you this awesome app for traveling, a phrasebook of 2000 common words! This app is available for Android & iOS devices. Here are the highlights: - 2000 common phrases in variety of topics - 50+ languages in 1 app - High-quality audio from native speakers - Fun quizzes & flashcards - Check the meaning word-by-word - Learning tracker - Flexibility: mark as Favorite, review, switch languages, adjust voice speed - Copy the phrases to the clipboard Traveling without any language barrier will be more enjoyable! Keep this phrasebook app in your pocket with you ;) Please try and let us know your feedback and suggestions :) Thank you,
