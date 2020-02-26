- 50+ languages in 1 app
- High-quality audio from native speakers
- Fun quizzes & flashcards
- Check the meaning word-by-word
- Learning tracker
- Flexibility: mark as Favorite, review, switch languages, adjust voice speed
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Lieu Dang
Maker
Hi PH, I'm Lieu from the Simply Learn Languages Team. I'm happy to share with you this awesome app for traveling, a phrasebook of 2000 common words! This app is available for Android & iOS devices. Here are the highlights: - 2000 common phrases in variety of topics - 50+ languages in 1 app - High-quality audio from native speakers - Fun quizzes & flashcards - Check the meaning word-by-word - Learning tracker - Flexibility: mark as Favorite, review, switch languages, adjust voice speed - Copy the phrases to the clipboard Traveling without any language barrier will be more enjoyable! Keep this phrasebook app in your pocket with you ;) Please try and let us know your feedback and suggestions :) Thank you,
UpvoteShare