Simplified Twitter

The new Twitter, without distractions

Improves the New Twitter experience by making the menu show only icons and by removing the right column.
Bruno Lemos
Bruno Lemos
Maker
Hi 👋 This extension improves the experience of the new Twitter by giving more focus to what matters: the tweets. Not the right sidebar or the gigantic menu labels. There are similar extensions out there, but this one uses a different strategy. Instead of messing with CSS, it tricks Twitter to activate *its own* responsive design. The result feels pretty natural and great to use. (plus, everything is at the center of the screen, close to the mouse cursor. differently than the alternatives) At the new Twitter, the class names are random and dynamic (e.g.: `.css-1dbjc4n` instead of `.my-class-name`). So the other extensions, if they depend on class names, will break at any time. This one won’t. It’s available for Chrome and Firefox. Hope you like it! Thanks.
Ricardo Gouveia
Ricardo Gouveia
This is awesome. Will you firefox it?
Bruno Lemos
Bruno Lemos
Maker
@ricardogouveia3 Yes, it’s available for Firefox as well!
