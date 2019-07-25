Simplified Twitter
Bruno Lemos
Hi 👋 This extension improves the experience of the new Twitter by giving more focus to what matters: the tweets. Not the right sidebar or the gigantic menu labels. There are similar extensions out there, but this one uses a different strategy. Instead of messing with CSS, it tricks Twitter to activate *its own* responsive design. The result feels pretty natural and great to use. (plus, everything is at the center of the screen, close to the mouse cursor. differently than the alternatives) At the new Twitter, the class names are random and dynamic (e.g.: `.css-1dbjc4n` instead of `.my-class-name`). So the other extensions, if they depend on class names, will break at any time. This one won’t. It’s available for Chrome and Firefox. Hope you like it! Thanks.
This is awesome. Will you firefox it?
@ricardogouveia3 Yes, it’s available for Firefox as well!
