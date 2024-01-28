Products
SimpleSetup

SimpleSetup

Get Google/Yahoo email compliant

Confused by the new Google/Yahoo email rules coming in February? Simple Setup has your back. We make DMARC, SPF & DKIM setup a breeze. Ensure emails land in inboxes, not spam folders. ️Fast, one-time setup & 48-hour turnaround, done for you.
Newsletters
Email Marketing
SaaS
SimpleSetup
SimpleSetup by
SimpleSetup
was hunted by
Liam Doolan
in Newsletters, Email Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Liam Doolan
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
