Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SimpleSetup
SimpleSetup
Get Google/Yahoo email compliant
Visit
Upvote 19
15% Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Confused by the new Google/Yahoo email rules coming in February? Simple Setup has your back. We make DMARC, SPF & DKIM setup a breeze. Ensure emails land in inboxes, not spam folders. ️Fast, one-time setup & 48-hour turnaround, done for you.
Launched in
Newsletters
Email Marketing
SaaS
by
SimpleSetup
About this launch
SimpleSetup
Get Google/Yahoo email compliant
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
SimpleSetup by
SimpleSetup
was hunted by
Liam Doolan
in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Liam Doolan
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
SimpleSetup
is not rated yet. This is SimpleSetup's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report