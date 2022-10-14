Products
Simplease: Digital Property Management

Digital property management for home owners

Payment Required
Simplease is a digital property management company offering services in several cities including Mumbai and Gurgaon. We currently manage over 800 properties with over Rs1300 crores of assets under management.
Launched in Customer Communication, Data, Database by
Mindstone
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
was hunted by
Gundeep Singh
in Customer Communication, Data, Database. Made by
Gundeep Singh
and
BANDNA KALRA
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Simplease: Digital Property Management's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#223