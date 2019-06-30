Reviews
Discussion
MakerHiring
Levente Szabo
Hi Hunters, I created the free Simple UTM Manager to save and reuse UTM parameters. It's for those not on HubSpot and the like, and don't want to pay for a subscription just for this feature. I did it with no code, thanks to @estraschnov, @jphaas1 and the Bubble Team! As a digital marketer I've been using tracked URLs for a while. The business I work for doesn't require complex marketing software like HubSpot or others, that manage many-many aspects of digital marketing. Instead, one of the most frequently visited website I used was Google's UTM campaign builder. It serves a straightforward purpose, but annoyed me that it doesn't allow me to save the carefully thought out parameters so I could reuse later. I maintained a Confluence page about the UTM parameters I used previously and copy-pasted the reusable ones to make sure I use exactly the same.
Upvote (2)Share
@jphaas1 @levente_sz Always great to see a Bubble app here!!! Congrats on the launch !
Upvote (1)Share
MakerHiring
@jphaas1 @estraschnov Thanks!
UpvoteShare