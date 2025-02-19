Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Simple Fast Translation
Simple Fast Translation
One-click translation with shortcut keys in macOS
Visit
Upvote 57
Simple Fast Translation, One-click translation with shortcut keys, supports multi-language translation, select a word or sentence and translate it with one click, efficient and accurate, no networking permissions required, protects privacy.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Languages
•
Privacy
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Simple Fast Translation
One-click translation with shortcut keys in macOS.
Follow
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Simple Fast Translation by
Simple Fast Translation
was hunted by
Xu Xu
in
Languages
,
Privacy
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Xu Xu
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Simple Fast Translation
is not rated yet. This is Simple Fast Translation's first launch.