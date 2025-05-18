Subscribe
This is a launch from Sim Studio
Figma canvas for AI agent workflows
Sim Studio lets you connect LLMs to Slack, Supabase, Pinecone, and Gmail to create research agents, support bots, or file parsers. Collaborate by inviting your team to your visual canvas.
About this launch
Drag-and-drop AI agent builder
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Emir Karabeg
and
Waleed Latif
. Featured on May 19th, 2025.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on April 3rd, 2025.