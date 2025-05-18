Launches
Sim Studio
This is a launch from Sim Studio
See 1 previous launch
Sim Studio
Figma canvas for AI agent workflows
Sim Studio lets you connect LLMs to Slack, Supabase, Pinecone, and Gmail to create research agents, support bots, or file parsers. Collaborate by inviting your team to your visual canvas.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Sim Studio
Drag-and-drop AI agent builder
5 out of 5.0
66
4
Day Rank
Week Rank
Sim Studio by
Sim Studio
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Emir Karabeg
and
Waleed Latif
. Featured on May 19th, 2025.
Sim Studio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on April 3rd, 2025.