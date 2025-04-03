Launches
Sim Studio
12. Sim Studio
Drag-and-drop AI agent builder
Visit
Upvote 69
Sim Studio is a drag-and-drop platform for building agent workflows. Our user-friendly interface allows any user or developer to create complex agent workflows instantly. Integrate with Slack, GMail, Pinecone, Mistral, and much more.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
69
Points
1
Comments
#12
Day Rank
#66
Week Rank
Sim Studio by
Sim Studio
was hunted by
Emir Karabeg
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Emir Karabeg
and
Waleed Latif
. Featured on April 3rd, 2025.
Sim Studio
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 3rd, 2025.