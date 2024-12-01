Launches
Sill
Sill
Top news shared by the people you trust
Sill streamlines your Bluesky and Mastodon feeds to give you a clear picture of what’s happening. It scans your timelines for new links and aggregates them into a list of the most popular links in your network. Yes, it's like Nuzzel.
Launched in
News
Social Media
GitHub
+1 by
Sill by
Sill
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
News
,
Social Media
,
GitHub
. Made by
Tyler Fisher
. Featured on December 2nd, 2024.
Sill
is not rated yet. This is Sill's first launch.
