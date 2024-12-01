Subscribe
Sill streamlines your Bluesky and Mastodon feeds to give you a clear picture of what’s happening. It scans your timelines for new links and aggregates them into a list of the most popular links in your network. Yes, it's like Nuzzel.
Sill by
Sill
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in News, Social Media, GitHub. Made by
Tyler Fisher
. Featured on December 2nd, 2024.
