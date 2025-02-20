Subscribe
Breaking down communication barriers with AI
Signs, from NVIDIA & partners, is an AI platform for learning ASL and building a validated, open-source dataset. Get real-time feedback on your signing, and contribute to accessible AI.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceEducationArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Signs gallery image
Signs gallery image
Signs gallery image
Signs gallery image
Signs gallery image
About this launch
Breaking Down Communication Barriers with AI
58
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on February 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Signs's first launch.