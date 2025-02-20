Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Signs
Signs
Breaking down communication barriers with AI
Visit
Upvote 58
Signs, from NVIDIA & partners, is an AI platform for learning ASL and building a validated, open-source dataset. Get real-time feedback on your signing, and contribute to accessible AI.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Signs
Breaking Down Communication Barriers with AI
Follow
58
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Signs by
Signs
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on February 23rd, 2025.
Signs
is not rated yet. This is Signs's first launch.