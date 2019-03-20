Log InSign up
SignEasy for Gmail 2.0

Sign documents or collect signatures directly within Gmail

SignEasy Gmail Add-on helps you sign documents or send them to others for signature in minutes, all without leaving your inbox.
SignEasy collaborates with Google Cloud to bring eSigning workflows directly into GmailSAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SignEasy, a cloud-based eSignature solution used by over 100,000 customers, from professionals to businesses...
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
What's new in this update?
Sudeep Shukla
Sudeep ShuklaMaker@_sudeeps · PM at SignEasy
@aaronoleary while SignEasy for Gmail 1.0 was a Chrome Extension, 2.0 is a Gmail Add-on with many superior capabilities including the ability to send documents for signature to others and cross-browser/system support.
