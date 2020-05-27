Discussion
Jesse Sutherland
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I am a freelance web designer and developer from Minneapolis, MN. I often found that making email signatures for clients was a pain. Coding it yourself was annoying, the free tools were too limiting, and the paid tools were too expensive! I set out about a year ago to develop an editor that was tailored exactly for email signatures without limits on how many fields or images can be included. After hundreds of hours of development and thousands of email signatures created by users during the beta phase I am excited to share it with you today. You can build a free email signature right now with the tool, no sign up required: https://signature.email/generator One of the main paid features is the ability to create custom email signature generators for your own team or your clients. Then you can email out a link and each employee creates their signature. View an example link of the Product Hunt team's future email signature: 🤞 https://producthunt.signature.em... I’ve got big ideas about the future of this tool. 💡 Would love your feedback and suggestions for improvements. 🙏 Thanks, Jesse Sutherland
Hunter
Big fan of @TheJester12's new signature creation tool! It's actually far more powerful than you realize at first... and helped me produce what I'm now using in my Superhuman email signature! Check it out:
