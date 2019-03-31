The new version of Signals is live! No download, no installation, Signals is a browser-based algorithmic trading laboratory for creating, analyzing, and executing trading models on high-resolution financial data with the computational power of our data center.
Pavel NemecMaker@pavel_nemec
Hello hunters, Pavel, Signals’ founder here. With no downloading and no installation, we provide you instant access to professional trading tools together with terabytes of data and processing power of our data center in your web browser. Our goal is to break down barriers to algorithmic trading and enable you to tap any device into a powerful trading tool and playground for any of your trading experiment. We have recently released a beta version of the platform, so you can enjoy the simplicity of our framework and intuitive user-friendly experience.:) We’re ready to answer all questions and welcome any feedback!
Jakub SedivyHunter@jakub_sedivy · Community Manager at Signals
Hello everyone! I am Jakub, community manager at Signals. Exciting to launch Signals here on Product Hunt. Let us know what do you think :)
