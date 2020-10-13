Signal Scouts & Angels

discussion
Cathryn Herbst
Maker
Product @NFX
Hey PH! I’m a product manager at NFX (a seed-stage VC in the Bay Area + Israel) and one of the makers of Scouts & Angels (the newest expansion to Signal). Our team started Signal in 2017 to build the investing network for the startup community. Now with 10,000+ VCs and 100,000+ Founders, we’re extending the network to Scouts & Angels, a group rarely recognized but crucial to the ecosystem.
Megan CaseyFounder, Marketer in the Bay Area
Scouts and angels are definitely the lifeblood of seed stage startups. Wish this existed when I was starting my last co!
