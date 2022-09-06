Products
Signadot
Ranked #2 for today
Signadot
Test environments built for Kubernetes
Signadot is changing the way DevOps teams think about test environments for microservices. Signadot allows you to create thousands of lightweight environments in Kubernetes to enable shift left testing for microservices.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Signadot
About this launch
Signadot
Ephemeral Test Environments built for Kubernetes
Signadot by
Signadot
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
foxish
and
Arjun Iyer
. Featured on September 8th, 2022.
Signadot
is not rated yet. This is Signadot's first launch.
Upvotes 41
41
Comments 10
10
Day rank #2
#2
Week rank #55
#55
