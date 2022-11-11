Products
This is the latest launch from SigmaOS Browser
See SigmaOS Browser’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
SigmaOS 1.0
Ranked #2 for today
SigmaOS 1.0
The browser that works the way you do
Visit
Upvote 134
20% OFF annual plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SigmaOS makes you fast and focused when you’re working on the web:
🗂️
Workspaces
– organize your tabs like a to-do list
✂️
Split Screen
– work on two pages at once
🎮
Multiplayer
– co-browse with teammates and friends
No waitlist BS, download now!
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
+1 by
SigmaOS Browser
About this launch
SigmaOS Browser
The browser that makes YOU fast!
103
reviews
286
followers
Follow for updates
SigmaOS 1.0 by
SigmaOS Browser
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Saurav Mitra
,
Ali Attar
and
Mahyad
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
SigmaOS Browser
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 101 users. It first launched on August 18th, 2021.
Upvotes
134
Comments
65
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#26
Report