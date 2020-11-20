Sidemail.io
Kristyna Vrbova
Hello hunters! My name is Kristyna, and I'm a co-founder of Sidemail.io. I'm super excited and a bit nervous to share with you the project we've been quietly working on in the past 2 years. If you want to learn more about the story, please continue reading. 👇 If you want to jump right into Sidemail, you can create your account and test it out here: https://client.sidemail.io/register. I hope you will like it! 💡 Idea In past years, Patrik, my partner in crime, and I made several smaller and bigger projects. From chrome extension generating single-use email address to a fitness diary. On every project, we struggled with emails. We had to design and code emails from scratch. We had to fix broken emails in Outlook, Yahoo!, AOL, etc. We had to deal with overly complicated software for marketing emails. We had to pray for correct deliverability every time a user requested a password reset email or SSO. We needed something simple that would cover basic SaaS emails so we could not reinvent the wheel again and again. Nothing like it existed. So, in 2018, we challenged ourselves to fix that — build Sidemail. In the words of Ross Edgley, we were naive enough to start, stubborn enough to finish. 💌 Features Sidemail is the all-in-one email toolkit for SaaS startups. It handles all transactional and marketing emails for you. How it works: - Email design In Sidemail, you have a global email design and layout that you customize in 5 clicks — upload your logo, choose a color scheme, choose a font... It's mobile responsive, has dark mode support, and is completely white-label. We tweaked every detail to make it perfect. - Template editor Then, there are templates. In Sidemail, you build your reusable email templates directly in the browser without code. There are multiple components to build your template with — from basic text to a bar/line chart (e.g., to show analytics directly in email) or syntax-highlighted code component (e.g., to show code snippets directly in email). And it won't break — we manually tested all template components on real devices and tweaked them until we got a consistent result in every email client (Outlook, Windows 10 Mail, etc.). - Pre-built email templates To give you the best starting point, we pre-built templates like single sign-on, password reset, account activation, failed payment, canceled subscription, trial expiration, and more. - Email sending API There's an HTTP API to send the email templates. In your call, reference the template by name or ID, pass variables in a JSON body, then Sidemail renders the email and delivers it. For each of your templates, Sidemail generates code snippets in Node.js, PHP, Python, Ruby, and cURL, so you can just copy-paste to jump start integration. - Marketing emails There's also all you need to send newsletters. I'm proud of our unique design here! - Email automation and more** There's even basic email automation, hosted subscribe forms and Stripe integration. We added all of this because we didn't like how complicated other tools are + we needed it. 🙋♂️🙋♀️ About founders Sidemail is a 100% bootstrapped tiny startup made by two co-founders, @pkrupar and @k_vrbova. We do everything on our own without outside help. We've been making side-projects together for 6 years. We started building our first project Liftground in 2014. Thanks to building Liftground, we learned a lot. We learned how to code and make software from scratch. We learned how to work with design tools and to design software products. We found awesome communities like Product Hunt — thank you, @rrhoover, for building it 😻. We've got inspired by the best makers — thank you, @levelsio, @mikaelcho, @callmevlad, for being our motivation 🥰. We've set ourselves a goal to continue doing what we love, make products, and hopefully someday make a full-time job from it and be independent. It feels special to share our story here today. We've worked hard on Sidemail for 2 years, and I'm super-proud of it. I hope you will like it as well. Feel free to let us know your thoughts. Thank you! Best, Kristyna 💙 PS: To celebrate our launch, we prepared a 50% discount for your first year — expires in a couple of days. To apply it, click this link: https://sidemail.io?discount-ref...
Suuuuper nervouus! This has been our life for the past two years. We poured our heart and soul into it. Your feedback is much welcomed!
I like this. Good job :)