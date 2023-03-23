Products
Sidekick Browser 3.0
A focus-honed working station for online professionals
Sidekick 3.0 transforms the game of browsing by protecting you against online distractions. Built by ADHDers for ADHDers and professional onliners, Sidekick is ultra-fast and packed with great tools for focusing.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Social Impact
by
Sidekick Browser
About this launch
Sidekick Browser
The fastest browser built for work.
234
reviews
1.9K
followers
Follow for updates
Sidekick Browser 3.0 by
Sidekick Browser
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Social Impact
. Made by
Dmitry Pushkarev
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Sidekick Browser
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 234 users. It first launched on November 30th, 2020.
