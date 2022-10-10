Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Sidekick Browser
See Sidekick Browser’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Sidekick Browser 2.0
Ranked #2 for today
Sidekick Browser 2.0
A productivity browser for becoming focused and unstoppable
Visit
Upvote 103
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sidekick is a productivity browser for knowledge workers. Lighting-fast and secure by default, it integrates all your web apps to help you stay organized and productive while accelerating your workflow
Launched in
PC
,
Mac
,
Productivity
by
Sidekick Browser
About this launch
Sidekick Browser
The fastest browser built for work.
147
reviews
229
followers
Follow for updates
Sidekick Browser 2.0 by
Sidekick Browser
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
PC
,
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Dmitry Pushkarev
and
Yegor Korobeynikov
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Sidekick Browser
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 147 users. It first launched on November 30th, 2020.
Upvotes
103
Comments
29
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#11
Report