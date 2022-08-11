Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sidekick Ai
Ranked #4 for today

Sidekick Ai

We help you schedule your meetings

Free
What is Sidekick? We consider ourselves more advanced than just link share and just below an actual assistant. We offer multiple ways for users to schedule meetings.
Launched in Productivity, SaaS, Calendar by
Sidekick Ai
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Sidekick Ai
We help you schedule your meetings
0
reviews
170
followers
Sidekick Ai by
Sidekick Ai
was hunted by
Chris Ake
in Productivity, SaaS, Calendar. Made by
Chris Ake
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
Sidekick Ai
is not rated yet. This is Sidekick Ai's first launch.
Upvotes
166
Vote chart
Comments
24
Vote chart
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#63