Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Sidekick Ai
Ranked #4 for today
Sidekick Ai
We help you schedule your meetings
Visit
Upvote 166
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
What is Sidekick? We consider ourselves more advanced than just link share and just below an actual assistant. We offer multiple ways for users to schedule meetings.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Calendar
by
Sidekick Ai
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Sidekick Ai
We help you schedule your meetings
0
reviews
170
followers
Follow for updates
Sidekick Ai by
Sidekick Ai
was hunted by
Chris Ake
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Calendar
. Made by
Chris Ake
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
Sidekick Ai
is not rated yet. This is Sidekick Ai's first launch.
Upvotes
166
Comments
24
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#63
Report