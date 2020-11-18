Log In
Helping you boost your mental wellbeing

the sidekick app is a collection of interactive exercises, tools and tips to help boost your mental wellbeing.
the app enables you to build a personalised wellbeing workout and toolkit to help you deal with whatever life throws at you.
At sidekick, we believe that people need more support managing their mental wellbeing. They should have the tools to manage their own mental wellbeing, access to personalised support tailored to their needs, and should feel comfortable having conversations around mental health. We created sidekick to enable people to take control of their mental health and build resilience in a fast-changing world, and our goal is to provide a mental health safety net when people need it most serving as a trusted knowledge hub for proven wellbeing tools and resources sidekick was created when two friends, myself and Matt, shared our mental health struggles and what works for us, and decided to create something to support others. You can see more of the story behind sidekick here:
as part of our podcast series 'sidekick stories'
Tom C
A truly valuable resource!
James
Simple to use, intuitive interface, lots of different exercise types to manage my mental wellbeing. My favourites are the 4-4-8 breathing, gratitude journal and relaxation audio
