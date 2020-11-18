discussion
James Shrager
Maker
At sidekick, we believe that people need more support managing their mental wellbeing. They should have the tools to manage their own mental wellbeing, access to personalised support tailored to their needs, and should feel comfortable having conversations around mental health. We created sidekick to enable people to take control of their mental health and build resilience in a fast-changing world, and our goal is to provide a mental health safety net when people need it most serving as a trusted knowledge hub for proven wellbeing tools and resources sidekick was created when two friends, myself and Matt, shared our mental health struggles and what works for us, and decided to create something to support others. You can see more of the story behind sidekick here: as part of our podcast series 'sidekick stories'
