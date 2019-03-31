Getting into college is too hard. With Sidedoor, you can easily purchase college acceptances at top universities, including Yale, USC, Georgetown, and more. You're different. Why apply like everyone else?
Eric LuMakerHiring@realericlu · Aspiring entrepreneur
Hi Product Hunt family! One of the biggest problems that we've faced in our life has been getting admitted to a top university. At some top schools, the acceptance rate can be as low as 4 or 5% of applicants. It's way too competitive. So, we set out to solve this pain point and the result is Sidedoor. Sidedoor partners with coaches at the nation's top university to guarantee your admission at colleges including Yale, USC, and many more. In just a few clicks, you'll be able to reserve a spot at the school of your choice. No legacy status required. And don't worry, you don't need to be athletic - just wealthy! Hope you enjoy the service, and please let us know your thoughts! Eric
