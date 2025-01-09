Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Side Notepad
This is the latest launch from Test
See 1 previous launch
Side Notepad

Side Notepad

Write notes without leaving your work
Side Notepad: Write Notes Without Leaving Your Work. Write and manage notes in a side panel while working or browsing. Features include unlimited notes, auto-save, DOCX export, dark/light modes, 100% privacy, and no ads or sign-ups.
Free
Launch tags:
WritingNotesPrivacy

Meet the team

Side Notepad gallery image
Side Notepad gallery image
Side Notepad gallery image
Side Notepad gallery image
Side Notepad gallery image
Side Notepad gallery image
Side Notepad gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Test
Test
Test
70
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Side Notepad by
Test
was hunted by
Sunil Kumar
in Writing, Notes, Privacy. Made by
Sunil Kumar
. Featured on January 16th, 2025.
Test
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 21st, 2024.