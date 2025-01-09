Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Side Notepad
This is the latest launch from Test
See 1 previous launch
Side Notepad
Write notes without leaving your work
Visit
Upvote 70
Side Notepad: Write Notes Without Leaving Your Work. Write and manage notes in a side panel while working or browsing. Features include unlimited notes, auto-save, DOCX export, dark/light modes, 100% privacy, and no ads or sign-ups.
Free
Launch tags:
Writing
•
Notes
•
Privacy
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Test
Test
Follow
70
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Side Notepad by
Test
was hunted by
Sunil Kumar
in
Writing
,
Notes
,
Privacy
. Made by
Sunil Kumar
. Featured on January 16th, 2025.
Test
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 21st, 2024.