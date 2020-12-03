discussion
Chris Messina
This is a great set of resources for folks in the #PassionEconomy!
Hi everyone! 👋 Side Hustle Stack is a resource for finding platform-based work. Unlike traditional job boards, Side Hustle Stack promotes work opportunities that have lower barriers to entry, ranging from gig work and side hustles to platforms that help people start small businesses. While there's been an explosion of platforms that help people earn income, all of the options can feel overwhelming, opaque, and hard to navigate. What's the average earnings? How many people are actually making money? We've compiled all that info! And in true future-of-work fashion, we built it entirely (as our side project) on no-code tools including Notion, Airtable, and Super. With this product, we hope to support the rise of micro-entrepreneurship and help people connect to more meaningful work opportunities. Platform-based work is no longer just a temporary side gig, done temporarily to make ends meet. As prominent journalists move to Substack and record numbers of creators sign up for platforms like Patreon and Cameo, we want to contribute to a world in which people can earn money doing whatever they love. Many of the platforms featured on Side Hustle Stack are intended to help emerging creators, whether that's by fostering communities or creating new income streams. Please let us know what you think! If you have any questions, leave us a note in the comments.
