Hey everyone! I'm here to present the three significant updates we have made recently :) 👉 Four in one → Shuffle We combined four visual editors into one. Now you will find all the supported frameworks (Tailwind CSS, Bootstrap, Bulma CSS, and Material-UI) in one place: Shuffle. You don't need to sign up for Shuffle if you have an account in Tailwind Builder, Bootstrap Shuffle, Bulma Builder, or Material-UI Builder. Please use the same login details. We migrated all accounts & projects! 👉 Hundreds of new UI components. Atis Shuffle for Tailwind CSS. Our designer put ❤ and style into this theme, and our team worked hard to provide neat components to allow you to create unique layouts. For better orientation between components, we develop three new categories: 🦢 Light - shades of calm gray 🕶️ Dark - black, delightful style 💡 Flat - dominant color on background with white fonts Each has additionally two subcategories: Mono - one primary color Color - colorful palette Now, details are in your hand! You got everything you need to create a beautiful website. 💎 👉 Come to the Dark Mode For all devs working late 👩💻☕️, we added Dark Mode🌙. We hope, using this feature will help you work more comfortably and let your eyes rest a little bit 👀. 📌 You don't have to register to try the demo. We encourage you to check how much we have developed since 2018 and what we plan to do next! (Spoiler: a marketplace!) Thank you for your time and support 😍 Let us know what do you think about new features?
