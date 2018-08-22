Shrink Me is a compresion tool for your JPG & PNG images, in order to make your site smaller and faster for your users. If your ever needed to compress an image in a simple and intuitive way, Shrink Me is the the tool for you!
Clean interface, easy to useCons:
none
It's helpful when you need to post/send smth but the image is to big. You simply need to drag and drop the picture to get resized one. So there's no need to use PS or any other complex editor.Liliia Onkhonova has used this product for one day.
Stuart Lansdale@stujlans · Roomfilla, BnBChatbot
This looks promising. Tried it for a few of our photos which we would traditionally use on sites like AirBnB and it reduces file size by half which will help us to speed up listing new properties.
Stefan Kracht@stefan_kracht
Great tool and I love that it works offline as well. Just a little tip: The example images imply that you also change the width and height of the image.
