Home
→
Product
→
Shrewd Observer
Shrewd Observer
Android app for discipline and quality life moments
Android app that enhances your quality of life by regulating smartphone usage and promoting discipline. It effectively 'disables' distractions during focused activities like study sessions, training, social gatherings, or leisure moments.
Android
Productivity
Time Tracking
Shrewd Observer
Shrewd Observer
Android app for discipline and quality life moments
Shrewd Observer by
Shrewd Observer
was hunted by
Default Cloud
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
Default Cloud
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
Shrewd Observer
is not rated yet. This is Shrewd Observer's first launch.
