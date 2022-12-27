Products
ShowQuotes
Ranked #6 for today
ShowQuotes
Your favorite TV Show quotes directly from the home screen
Nothing more than a series of widgets showing cool quotes from a selectable list of TV Shows.
Launched in
iOS
by
ShowQuotes
About this launch
ShowQuotes
Your favorite TV Show quotes directly from the home screen.
0
reviews
11
followers
ShowQuotes by
ShowQuotes
was hunted by
Sorin Mircea
in
iOS
. Made by
Sorin Mircea
. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
ShowQuotes
is not rated yet. This is ShowQuotes's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#60
