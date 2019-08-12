Discussion
Maker
Amay Sheth
Hey everyone! I'm excited to finally launch Showcase Jobs on PH. Showcase is an iOS and web marketplace connecting rapidly scaling companies with sales talent using short-form video. We went live in NYC last week and are rapidly onboarding candidates and companies. Special Promotions for PH: Candidates - Get paid up to $150 when you schedule your first interview through Showcase. - Know anyone looking to switch roles? Both of you get $50 when a friend or colleague schedules their first interview through Showcase. Employers - Get your first hire free. Comment below to be DMed a special discount code. Value Propositions: Candidates - A single, centralized application to multiple jobs with salary ranges upfront. 15 minutes gets hiring managers coming inbound to you. - Video lets you do what you do best - sell. - Videos are assessed blind of background, removing bias and switching focus to sales skills rather than pedigree and brand. Employers - Spend less time sourcing and more time hiring. We aim to reduce the amount of time spent from posting a job to interviewing candidates onsite. A survey showed this normally takes 35 hours for a single sales role - we're shooting for 90 minutes. - Video eliminates the need for a first round phone screen. Thank you for making the time to check us out. I look forward to your feedback :)
