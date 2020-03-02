  1. Home
Should You Fly?

Coronavirus Airline Policy Tracker

Should You Fly? lets you get the latest flight change and cancellation policy with airlines affected by the coronavirus epidemic. You can browse over 30 airlines, check for relevant travel waivers, and make changes to your flight by calling airline support.
Lan
Lan
Maker
Hey everyone! Our travel agents book a lot of flights. We also get a ton of questions about what to do with flights to destinations affected by the Coronavirus epidemic. We're sharing our internal airline policy tracker to make planning your next trip a bit easier. Let us know what you think!
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
@lanpaje it would be better if you listed the companies with specific policies at the top... it's not that hard to find customer service lines/websites for the carriers that don't publish this information, so that information is far less useful... I might suggest not even bothering posting that info here. Just seems like noise?
Lan
Lan
Maker
@chrismessina Thanks Chris! Will make some changes now :)
