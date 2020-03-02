Should You Fly?
Coronavirus Airline Policy Tracker
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lan
Maker
Hey everyone! Our travel agents book a lot of flights. We also get a ton of questions about what to do with flights to destinations affected by the Coronavirus epidemic. We're sharing our internal airline policy tracker to make planning your next trip a bit easier. Let us know what you think!
Upvote (2)Share
@lanpaje it would be better if you listed the companies with specific policies at the top... it's not that hard to find customer service lines/websites for the carriers that don't publish this information, so that information is far less useful... I might suggest not even bothering posting that info here. Just seems like noise?
UpvoteShare
Maker
@chrismessina Thanks Chris! Will make some changes now :)
UpvoteShare