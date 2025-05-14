Launches
Shotomatic
Shotomatic
Hands-free screenshot automation for macos
Tired of capturing hundreds of screenshots by hand? Shotomatic is a blazingly-fast way to automate it all — set a desired interval, simulate a keypress between each screenshot, capture entire screen / specific window / custom area.
Mac
SaaS
Apple
About this launch
Shotomatic
Hands-free screenshot automation for macos
Shotomatic by
Shotomatic
was hunted by
wooing0306🚀
in
Mac
,
SaaS
,
Apple
. Made by
wooing0306🚀
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
Shotomatic
is not rated yet. This is Shotomatic's first launch.