ShortsBlocker
Ranked #18 for today
ShortsBlocker
Remove Shorts videos from YouTube
Remove All Shorts Videos from YouTube.
This extension removes all the shorts videos from the YouTube homepage, tabs, search, explore and also subscriptions.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
ShortsBlocker
About this launch
ShortsBlocker
Remove Shorts Videos from YouTube.
ShortsBlocker by
ShortsBlocker
was hunted by
Vivek
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Vivek
. Featured on August 26th, 2022.
ShortsBlocker
is not rated yet. This is ShortsBlocker's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#153
