Shortlist Metrics - A Simple Tool to help you Scale Your Link Building Faster

Hey folks! Dave here, co-founder of Shortlist, marketing un-agency. I’m proud to announce the launch of Shortlist Metrics - a tool we created to help our agency scale link building. You’ll get access to our database of over 500,000+ curated (fully analyzed) websites! So about our back story: We were spending hours evaluating thousands of websites for various SEO scores and needed a better solution. So, we created Shortlist Metrics. This helped us scale our link building by: Minimizing the need for extra tools, spreadsheets, and expensive subscriptions Centralizing our link building processes into one tool Simplifying our link building workflow Speeding up our link quality evaluation process Overall, Shortlist Metrics saved us a lot of time, headache, and money. And today, we’re sharing it with the community so others can benefit from it. It’s free to sign up, so give it a test drive! We’d love to hear your feedback (and criticism) so we’ll know how to make this tool even better. Try it out for free, and let us know what you think! Special PH Offer: We’re offering 15% off all agency services (links, paid subscription to our software, etc). But it’s for this week only! So head to our page through our PH link, and submit your email in the exit pop up.
For all the link builders, digital marketers, and business owners. If you’ve spent hours evaluating thousands of websites for link building and need a better, time-saving solution, then this one’s for you. Happy to hunt for@dave_schneider and the team.
Great tool for the Product Hunt fam! Enjoy the hunt!
Effective, clean and user friendly! Enjoy it
Simple and easy-to-use solution to control your link builders. Just paste the links and review the quality of domains. Content marketers will love it as well, access to database of fully analysed websites allows to find the right websites for your guest posting campaigns.
