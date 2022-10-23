Products
Home
→
Product
→
Shorter Shower
Shorter Shower
Take a shorter shower to save time and water.
This mobile application helps you take a shorter shower by keeping you focused. This is done with routines comprised of activities (shampoo hair, wash body, etc). When the routine is started, the app will tell you which activity you should be doing.
Launched in
Home
,
Climate Tech
by
Shorter Shower
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
Shorter Shower by
Shorter Shower
was hunted by
Asa Williams
in
Home
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Asa Williams
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
