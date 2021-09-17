Products
Home
→
Shortcut Keeper
Shortcut Keeper
Save the keyboard shortcuts you want to remember
🏷 Payment Required
Mac
+ 1
Shortcut Keeper is a simple macOS app that lets you store the keyboard shortcuts you use daily in your apps.
Save all the shortcuts you want to learn and remember.
Keep it on the side while using your apps and quickly check your saved shortcuts!
Featured
33m ago